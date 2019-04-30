Medical marijuana grow operation to open at old Farmer Jack location in Detroit

DETROIT - When the Value Save Food Center opened 17 years ago on Livernois Avenue just west of the Lodge Freeway, there was plenty of extra space.

Before that, it was a Farmer Jack distribution center.

"We're putting in a $4 (million) to $6 million development," project manager Mark Savaya said.

The distribution will continue, but instead of produce, marijuana will be distributed.

In a space that was most recently a day care, Green Cure Wellness and Southeast Provisioning will set up a multiple license grow operation, two processing centers and a provisioning center.

"We grow it, process it and sell it to our customers," Savaya said.

"What's great about the site is it sits back away from the community -- discreet, not a nuisance, but it'll be beautiful," said Maurice Morton, of Morton Law Group.

When the site is up and running, they hope to have about 80 people working there, some who have been convicted of marijuana-related offenses in the past.

Resident Ricky Martin said he knows plenty of people with drug priors who would benefit from being trained to work at the new facility.

"I think that anything that will help people adjust back into society is good because there is nothing there," Martin said. "All the doors are closed."

