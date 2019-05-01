Medical marijuana now available to Michigan patients on same day as approval

Michigan medical marijuana patients can now obtain medication on the same day they're approved.

Effective today, medical marijuana patients in Michigan who apply for their marijuana registry card online may now use their approval email as a temporary substitute for a valid registry card in order to obtain their medication the same day they are approved.

The Marijuana Regulatory Agency (MRA) has implemented a change to the Michigan Medical Marijuana Program (MMMP) to ensure that patients with debilitating medical conditions are able to obtain marijuana for medical use as quickly as possible.

“A process that used to take several weeks now can be done in a single day,” said MRA Executive Director Andrew Brisbo. “We are excited to offer this new online approval option for the state’s medical marijuana patients.”

In the past, registry cards could only be obtained through the traditional mail-in process, which took up to five weeks for patients to receive their card. The process was recently updated to allow for online processing – but a patient still had to wait for 7-10 business days to receive their registry card. This new process allows for medical marijuana patients to gain access to their medicine immediately after receiving approval.

To utilize this online service please visit www.michigan.gov/mmp and note the following:

A patient’s certifying physician must have an online account with the MMMP.

A patient must register for an online account.

The patient must submit an online application



