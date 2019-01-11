Medical marijuana products recalled in Detroit, Kalamazoo

Various medical marijuana products are being recalled in Michigan.
Here's the info from LARA:
Recall – The Green Mile Detroit
The products were sold between 12/18/2018 and 01/03/2019 at The Green Mile Detroit. This recall affects the following batches of flower sold from The Green Mile Detroit – License PC-000144 – located at 6650 E Eight Mile RD, Detroit MI 48234:
Gelato
1A405010000076E000000140
Failed for total yeast and mold.
Superman OG
1A405010000076E000000141
Failed for chemical residue.
Mimosa
1A405010000076E000000125
Failed for bile-tolerant gram-negative bacteria and total coliforms.
Girl Scout Cookies
1A405010000076E000000126
Failed for total yeast and mold.
Patients or caregivers who have these affected medical marijuana products in their possession should return them to The Green Mile Detroit for proper disposal. The Green Mile Detroit must notify patients or caregivers that purchased these medical marijuana products of the recall.
Recall – Compassionate Care by Design
The products were sold between 12/12/2018 and 12/29/2018 at Compassionate Care by Design in Kalamazoo, Michigan. This recall affects the following batches of flower sold from Compassionate Care By Design – License PC-000142 – located at 401 N. Sage St, Kalamazoo, MI 49006. All products failed for chemical residue:
Critical Cali
1A4040100000515000000014
GMO
1A4040100000515000000015
Silver Haze
1A4040100000515000000016
GSC
1A4040100000515000000017
Critical Kush
1A4040100000515000000018
Blueberry
1A4040100000515000000019
Skunk #1
1A4040100000515000000020
Chunk D
1A4040100000515000000021
Amnesia Lemon Kush
1A4040100000515000000022
Special Kush
1A4040100000515000000023
Purple Punch
1A4040100000515000000024
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.