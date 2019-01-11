Medical marijuana products recalled in Detroit, Kalamazoo

Various medical marijuana products are being recalled in Michigan.

Here's the info from LARA:

Recall – The Green Mile Detroit

The products were sold between 12/18/2018 and 01/03/2019 at The Green Mile Detroit. This recall affects the following batches of flower sold from The Green Mile Detroit – License PC-000144 – located at 6650 E Eight Mile RD, Detroit MI 48234:

Gelato

1A405010000076E000000140

Failed for total yeast and mold.

Superman OG

1A405010000076E000000141

Failed for chemical residue.

Mimosa

1A405010000076E000000125

Failed for bile-tolerant gram-negative bacteria and total coliforms.

Girl Scout Cookies

1A405010000076E000000126

Failed for total yeast and mold.

Patients or caregivers who have these affected medical marijuana products in their possession should return them to The Green Mile Detroit for proper disposal. The Green Mile Detroit must notify patients or caregivers that purchased these medical marijuana products of the recall.

Recall – Compassionate Care by Design

The products were sold between 12/12/2018 and 12/29/2018 at Compassionate Care by Design in Kalamazoo, Michigan. This recall affects the following batches of flower sold from Compassionate Care By Design – License PC-000142 – located at 401 N. Sage St, Kalamazoo, MI 49006. All products failed for chemical residue:

Critical Cali

1A4040100000515000000014

GMO

1A4040100000515000000015

Silver Haze

1A4040100000515000000016

GSC

1A4040100000515000000017

Critical Kush

1A4040100000515000000018

Blueberry

1A4040100000515000000019

Skunk #1

1A4040100000515000000020

Chunk D

1A4040100000515000000021

Amnesia Lemon Kush

1A4040100000515000000022

Special Kush

1A4040100000515000000023

Purple Punch

1A4040100000515000000024

