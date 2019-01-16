Michigan allows temporary facilities to reopen amid medical marijuana shortage

DETROIT - Michigan's medical marijuana dispensaries are facing a shortage of the product that many patients depend on.

All across the state shelves are bare, but Wednesday patients got some good news as state regulators worked to correct the issue. The medical marijuana licensing board agreed to allow temporary operating facilities to reopen and allow them to get marijuana from caregivers, not just commercial grow operations.

The medical marijuana board has extended its grace period for license applicants to March 31, 2019. This is a stop-gap measure that would get provisioning centers open again while the state works on licensing.

The Reef, a well-known provisioning center in Detroit, has empty shelves. Rush Hasan works at the dispensary on Eight Mile Road.

"We're kind of in a limbo right now where patients really don't know where to go and unfortunately some of them are resorting back to the black market. Which, the whole point of this was to eradicate that," Hasan said.

"This is a short-term solution that doesn't fix the end all be all," Hasan said. "If that time comes and we're still not through the application process there could be a similar situation happening back up around that time."

Even though the fix is temporary it gives centers more time to plan and stock their shelves again for medical marijuana patients.

