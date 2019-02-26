Michigan communities opting out of recreational marijuana sales: Here's the updated list

Michigan voters approved a proposal to legalize recreational marijuana in the state back in November.

Despite the passage, several Michigan communities have decided to opt out of legal marijuana sales. Cities have the choice to temporarily opt out of recreational marijuana sales.

City leaders have cited many reasons for deciding to opt out. Most of them say it's a bad message for youth or something related to school safety.

Some have opted out because of concern for regulations and how things will eventually be handled, with the option to opt back in after things are sorted out.

Recreational marijuana became legal in Michigan on Dec. 6, but sales have not yet started and aren't likely to start until late next year at the earliest.

Municipalities that do decide to opt out are encouraged to notify LARA, but are not required to do so.

Cities like Troy, Pontiac and Birmingham have opted out but are not on the list. Since the last update, more than 60 communities have been added to the list.

Here's the list of opt outs who have notified LARA as of Feb. 22:

