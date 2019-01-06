Michigan issues recall of marijuana products

MICHIGAN - The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs issued a health and safety advisory due to the release of non-laboratory tested marijuana products supplied to provisioning centers by Choice Labs, LLC in Jackson.

Since marijuana patients may be immunocompromised, Choice Labs and the Bureau of Marijuana Regulation are taking precautionary steps to issue this voluntary recall.

Patients or caregivers who have these affected medical marijuana products in their possession should return them to the provisioning center from which they were purchased for proper disposal or retesting.

Provisioning centers are encouraged to notify patients or caregivers that purchased these medical marijuana products of the recall. Choice Labs will dispose of or retest the recalled medical marijuana products.

All affected medical marijuana has a label affixed to the container that, at a minimum, indicates the license number of the marijuana facility that manufactured the marijuana product, as well as the production batch number assigned to the marijuana product.

This recall affects the following batches under Processor License PR-000005:

1A4050100000900000000035

1A4050100000900000000046

1A4050100000900000000064

1A4050100000900000000073

1A4050100000900000000075

1A4050100000900000000077

1A4050100000900000000138

1A4050100000900000000164

1A4050100000900000000167

The following products sent to the provisioning center listed are subject to this recall:

Mary's Transdermal Indica Patches

5 & Dime

Compassionate Care by Design

Om of Medicine

3843 Euclid, LLC - Dispo

Montrowe, LLC - Greenhaus

Exclusive PR Center

Bloom City Club

Cannarbor, Inc - Arbors Wellness

Five Star Relief, Inc.

Green Skies - Far West, LLC

Green Skies - Hoover, LLC

Green Skies - Healing Tree, LLC

Utopia Gardens, LCC

Choice Labs - Ann Arbor Rd

The Green Mile Detroit

The Remedy Tincture-Mary's

Bigfoot Wellness

5 & Dime

Five Star Relief, Inc.

Choice Labs - Ann Arbor Rd

Choice Labs - Page Ave

3843 Euclid, LLC - Dispo

3843 Euclid, LLC – Dispo

Om of Medicine, LLC

Green Skies - Far West, LLC

Compassionate Care by Design

Green Skies - Healing Tree, LLC

Cannarbor, Inc - Arbors Wellness

Bloom City Club

Mary's Transdermal Patches CBD

Montrowe, LLC - Greenhaus

5 & Dime

Compassionate Care by Design

Om of Medicine, LLC

3843 Euclid, LLC - Dispo

Exclusive PR Center

Bloom City Club

Green Skies - Far West, LLC

Green Skies - Hoover, LLC

Green Skies - Healing Tree, LLC

Utopia Gardens, LCC

The Green Mile Detroit

Cannarbor, Inc - Arbors Wellness

The Coltyn 1:1 Tincture

5 & Dime

Five Star Relief, Inc

Choice Labs - Ann Arbor Rd

Choice Labs - Page Ave

3843 Euclid, LLC - Dispo

Utopia Gardens, LCC

Exclusive PR Center

Green Skies - Far West, LLC

Green Skies - Hoover, LLC

Compassionate Care by Design

Bigfoot Wellness

Green Skies - Healing Tree, LLC

Bloom City Club

Cannarbor, Inc - Arbors Wellness

5 & Dime

Mary's Transdermal 1:1 Patches