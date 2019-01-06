Michigan issues recall of marijuana products

MICHIGAN - The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs issued a health and safety advisory due to the release of non-laboratory tested marijuana products supplied to provisioning centers by Choice Labs, LLC in Jackson.
Since marijuana patients may be immunocompromised, Choice Labs and the Bureau of Marijuana Regulation are taking precautionary steps to issue this voluntary recall.
Patients or caregivers who have these affected medical marijuana products in their possession should return them to the provisioning center from which they were purchased for proper disposal or retesting.
Provisioning centers are encouraged to notify patients or caregivers that purchased these medical marijuana products of the recall. Choice Labs will dispose of or retest the recalled medical marijuana products.
All affected medical marijuana has a label affixed to the container that, at a minimum, indicates the license number of the marijuana facility that manufactured the marijuana product, as well as the production batch number assigned to the marijuana product.
This recall affects the following batches under Processor License PR-000005:
- 1A4050100000900000000035
- 1A4050100000900000000046
- 1A4050100000900000000064
- 1A4050100000900000000073
- 1A4050100000900000000075
- 1A4050100000900000000077
- 1A4050100000900000000138
- 1A4050100000900000000164
- 1A4050100000900000000167
The following products sent to the provisioning center listed are subject to this recall:
Mary's Transdermal Indica Patches
- 5 & Dime
- Compassionate Care by Design
- Om of Medicine
- 3843 Euclid, LLC - Dispo
- Montrowe, LLC - Greenhaus
- Exclusive PR Center
- Bloom City Club
- Cannarbor, Inc - Arbors Wellness
- Five Star Relief, Inc.
- Green Skies - Far West, LLC
- Green Skies - Hoover, LLC
- Green Skies - Healing Tree, LLC
- Utopia Gardens, LCC
- Choice Labs - Ann Arbor Rd
- The Green Mile Detroit
The Remedy Tincture-Mary's
- Bigfoot Wellness
- 5 & Dime
- Five Star Relief, Inc.
- Choice Labs - Ann Arbor Rd
- Choice Labs - Page Ave
- 3843 Euclid, LLC - Dispo
- 3843 Euclid, LLC – Dispo
- Om of Medicine, LLC
- Green Skies - Far West, LLC
- Compassionate Care by Design
- Green Skies - Healing Tree, LLC
- Cannarbor, Inc - Arbors Wellness
- Bloom City Club
Mary's Transdermal Patches CBD
- Montrowe, LLC - Greenhaus
- 5 & Dime
- Compassionate Care by Design
- Om of Medicine, LLC
- 3843 Euclid, LLC - Dispo
- Exclusive PR Center
- Bloom City Club
- Green Skies - Far West, LLC
- Green Skies - Hoover, LLC
- Green Skies - Healing Tree, LLC
- Utopia Gardens, LCC
- The Green Mile Detroit
- Cannarbor, Inc - Arbors Wellness
The Coltyn 1:1 Tincture
- 5 & Dime
- Five Star Relief, Inc
- Choice Labs - Ann Arbor Rd
- Choice Labs - Page Ave
- 3843 Euclid, LLC - Dispo
- Utopia Gardens, LCC
- Exclusive PR Center
- Green Skies - Far West, LLC
- Green Skies - Hoover, LLC
- Compassionate Care by Design
- Bigfoot Wellness
- Green Skies - Healing Tree, LLC
- Bloom City Club
- Cannarbor, Inc - Arbors Wellness
- 5 & Dime
Mary's Transdermal 1:1 Patches
- Compassionate Care by Design
- Om of Medicine, LLC
- Exclusive PR Center
- Bloom City Club
- Five Star Relief, Inc
- Green Skies - Far West, LLC
- Green Skies - Hoover, LLC
- Green Skies - Healing Tree, LLC
- Cannarbor, Inc - Arbors Wellness