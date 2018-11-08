Michigan man's marijuana felony charges dropped after Prop 1 passes

Christopher Martinez has every reason to smile now.

He was facing six felony charges in Michigan's Allegan County for the delivery and manufacturing of marijuana, and up to 15 years in prison.

However, on Wednesday, those charges were all dismissed.

"She says, 'Your case has been dropped,' and I just started crying and it wasn't sad tears, it was happy tears," he said.

Martinez founded PureWest Compassion Clinic in 2010.

"We do different grow supplies, we have different stuff, and a lot of the stuff that we carry is what we believe in," he said.

He also said in the past eight years he has been arrested on marijuana charges 10 times. Martinez doesn't know the exact reason these recent charges were dropped, but he credits the passing of Proposal 18-1.

"But I do know that I don't think it's by coincidence that I have court the day after. I was happy. I did a quick post on Facebook, 'I had court this morning. And I get here and I came to find out that they dismissed my case," he said.

Bruce Block, a marijuana law attorney, suspects prosecutors just weren't interested in moving forward with Martinez's case in light of Proposal 18-1. He hopes others will also follow suit.

"I would hope that you would have enlightened prosecutors who would look at this and say, 'You know what? I think we ought to just dismiss these cases.' Whether that will happen is really a county-by-county inquiry," said Block.

Whatever the reason, Martinez is thankful his felonies are a thing of the past.

"The medical marijuana community in west Michigan has been very supportive of me, and what I've been trying to achieve here in west Michigan is breaking the stigma," he said.

The Allegan County Prosecutor's Office has not said exactly why the charges were dropped.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.