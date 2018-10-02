Michigan medical marijuana dispensaries need licenses by Halloween

LANSING, Mich. - The Dept. of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) issued new emergency rules for medical marijuana dispensaries.

If dispensaries haven't received a state license by Oct. 31 and they remain open it could impact their ability to receive a license or they could be forced to shut down.

Under the new rules any marijuana that was not received in compliance with the Medical Marihuana Facilities Licensing Act will have to be destroyed.

View: New emergency administrative rules

