Michigan updates list of conditions approved for medical marijuana patients

Cerebral palsy has been added to the list of debilitating medical conditions approved for Michigan medical marijuana patients.
Cerebral Palsy was approved by LARA after the Medical Marihuana Review Panel members unanimously recommended approval. LARA also denied the condition of Chronic Aggressive Behavior after panel members unanimously recommended denial.
Effective immediately, Cerebral Palsy is now added to the following current list of debilitating medical conditions already approved for medical marijuana in Michigan:
- Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome
- Agitation of Alzheimer's disease
- Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis
- Arthritis
- Autism
- Cancer
- Chronic Pain
- Colitis
- Crohn's Disease
- Glaucoma
- Hepatitis C
- Inflammatory Bowel Disease
- Nail Patella
- Obsessive Compulsive Disorder
- Parkinson’s Disease
- Positive status for Human Immunodeficiency Virus
- Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder
- Rheumatoid Arthritis
- Spinal Cord Injury
- Tourette’s Syndrome
- Ulcerative Colitis
- A chronic or debilitating disease or medical condition or its treatment that produces one or more of the following:
- Cachexia or Wasting Syndrome
- Severe and Chronic Pain
- Severe Nausea
- Seizures, including but not limited to those characteristic of epilepsy
- Severe and persistent muscle spasms, including but not limited to those characteristic of multiple sclerosis
