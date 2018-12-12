More than 80 pounds of marijuana seized at Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron

Officials said they seized more than 80 pounds of marijuana over the weekend at the Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron. (WDIV)

PORT HURON, Mich. - Officials said more than 80 pounds of marijuana was seized during vehicle inspections at the Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron over the weekend.

The seizures began Dec. 6 and continued through the weekend, according to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations.

Officials said they referred bulk mail shipments labeled as books for secondary inspection. The vehicles were escorted to a station where canines alerted officials to the presence of drugs, according to authorities.

The marijuana will be destroyed, officials said.

All of the drivers were Canadian citizens, officials said. They were released along with their vehicles.

Multiple searches led officials to the discovery of more than 80 pounds of marijuana throughout the weekend, according to police.

"CBP officers in Port Huron continue to enforce all facets of our border security mission on a daily basis to ensure the safety of our citizens," Port Director Michael Fox said.

