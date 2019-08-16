MRA suspends Walled Lake Iron Laboratories' medical marijuana facility license

The complaint alleges numerous violations related to Iron Laboratories' testing and reporting results for pesticides, yeasts and molds (microbials), and THC content.

WALLED LAKE, Mich. - On Friday, the Marijuana Regulatory Agency issued a formal complaint against – and summarily suspended – the license of Iron Laboratories, a medical marijuana safety compliance facility located in Walled Lake.

The MRA also issued a health and safety bulletin. MRA determined that the safety or health of patrons or employees is jeopardized by the continued operation of Iron Laboratories, and that emergency action is required, and has ordered Iron Laboratories’ license be summarily suspended, effective immediately.

The complaint alleges numerous violations related to Iron Laboratories’ testing and reporting results for pesticides, yeasts and molds (microbials), and THC content.

In the health and safety bulletin issued Friday, the MRA advised that it identified inaccurate results and/or unreliable testing and reporting practices by Iron Laboratories and that patients and caregivers should use caution when using products tested by Iron Laboratories. The MRA has not been made aware of any adverse product reactions in conjunction with product tested by Iron Laboratories and is not recalling any marijuana product at this time. The MRA is continuing to investigate.

"It is imperative that our licensees follow the rules and laws, especially regarding the testing of medical marijuana product,” said MRA Executive Director Andrew Brisbo. “We are intensely focused on making sure that the marijuana product in the regulated industry meets established safety standards.”

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.