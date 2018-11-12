MSU: Policies prohibiting marijuana use haven't changed despite passage of Proposal 1

Despite the passage of Proposal 1 on Nov. 6, Michigan State University's policies against the use of marijuana have not changed.

LANSING, Mich. - Michigan State University issued a statement Monday reminding students its strong stance against the use of marijuana on campus and any property owned or managed by the school has not changed despite the passage of Proposal 1.

Recreational marijuana officially became legalized in Michigan on Nov. 6. The measure passed by a 56-44 percent margin.

While the measure passed, it will be a very long time before marijuana becomes legal to sell in Michigan.

The statement was authored by Denise Maybank, vice president and associate provost, Student Affairs and Services; Vennie Gore, vice president, Auxiliary Enterprises and Sharon Butler, associate vice president, Human Resources.

The statement reads as follows:

"One of the outcomes of the election on November 6 was the passage of Proposal 1, which will legalize possession and use of marijuana by individuals 21 years and older. We would like to remind everyone that this new state law will not change policies prohibiting the use or possession of marijuana on any property owned or managed by MSU, and by MSU’s faculty, staff, or students on any MSU property or during off-campus MSU business or events.

Marijuana use remains illegal and fully criminalized according to federal law, and MSU is subject to the Drug-Free Workplace Act of 1988 and the Drug-Free Schools and Communities Act Amendment of 1989. In addition, the MSU Drug and Alcohol Policy prohibits the unlawful manufacture, distribution, dispensation, possession, and use of controlled substances, illicit drugs, and alcohol on property governed by the Board of Trustees and at any site where university work is performed.

Employees and students who violate university policy prohibiting the use or possession of illegal drugs on campus will continue to be subject to legal and disciplinary action. For more information, please see the FAQ sheet posted online."



