Pot legalized in Michigan. Now what?

DETROIT - Michigan voters approved a ballot proposal to legalize recreational marijuana in the state on Tuesday.

The measure passed by a 56-44 percent margin. Michigan is now the 10th state to legalize marijuana for adults 21 and older. It also became the first state in the midwest to legalize marijuana.

So, what happens next?

Well, the quick answer is, nobody really knows. We do know that the proposal's passing doesn't mean you can walk outside and buy weed at this very moment.

It will likely take several months, at least, for the Michigan legislature to write the laws, and even more time to get all of the marijuana businesses in the state set up with the proper licensing.

For instance, Colorado voters approved recreational marijuana in November of 2012, but the amendment to change the law didn't go into effect until December 2012. And it didn't officially become legal to sell it until 2014.

That's not the only legislative change needed, though.

Again in Colorado, the state legislature had to create laws for marijuana use, driving and traveling, specific youth laws, laws for home growing and more.

Also, remember the proposition that was passed allows municipalities to have their own laws on pot.

So each city can decide whether or not to allow the sale of recreational marijuana within its borders.

This vote to legalize recreational marijuana in Michigan comes just 10 years after Michigan voters approved medical marijuana. In 2008, 63 percent of Michigan voters approved medical marijuana, making it the 13th state to legalize medical cannabis.

RELATED:

Michigan General Election Results for Proposal 1 to legalize marijuana on Nov. 6, 2018

VIEW MAP: How Michigan counties voted on marijuana legalization proposal

Recreational marijuana legalized in Michigan: When will it be legal, what's next?

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.