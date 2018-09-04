Michigan makes progress with recreational marijuana ballot proposal

Michigan's Board of State Canvassers will discuss proposed ballot language for marijuana legalization on Thursday.

The proposed language will have to be approved by the board before it goes on the November ballot.

In April, the board certified signatures gathered to put recreational marijuana on the November ballot. A group supporting legalization turned in more than 365,000 signatures from registered voters.

If approved, the proposal would allow people 21 and older to purchase, possess and use marijuana. They would also be allowed to grow up to 12 marijuana plants for personal use.

There would be a 10-ounce limit for marijuana kept at homes, and anything more than 2.5 ounces would have to be kept in a locked container.

Municipalities would be allowed to ban or restrict marijuana businesses.

Commercial sales of marijuana would be permitted through state-licensed retailers and subject to a 10% tax. The tax money would be for schools, roads and municipalities where marijuana businesses are located.

