Recreational marijuana becomes legal in Michigan on Thursday: What to know

DETROIT - Recreational marijuana will become legal before the end of the year in the state of Michigan after voters approved a proposal in the November election.

The Board of State Canvassers met on Monday and certified the election, meaning recreational weed will become legal in Michigan on Dec. 6, 2018, according to the Secretary of State.

Marijuana will be decriminalized in the state, but you won't be able to purchase it just yet. It could take up to a year for state legislators and businesses to figure out the licensing aspect.

Adults over the age of 21 will be allowed to cultivate, possess and consume marijuana on Dec. 6. Yes, you will be allowed to grow no more than 12 plants at your home.

How would you buy marijuana?

You would be able to purchase the allowed amount of marijuana from a licensed business. Businesses would be licensed by the state. The initiative allows cities to decide if they want to allow these businesses in their municipality. The timeframe for when businesses could obtain such a license is unclear. The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs probably won't be able to issue such licenses until 2019.

Can you grow your own marijuana?

Yes, you will be allowed to grow no more than 12 plants at your home. If you have a license you will be allowed to legally grow more.

Here are the license types that would be offered:

Marijuana retailer

Marijuana safety compliance facility

Marijuana secure transporter

Marijuana processor

Marijuana microbusiness

Class A marijuana grower authorizing cultivation of not more than 100 marijuana plants

Class B marijuana grower authorizing cultivation of not more than 500 marijuana plants

Class C marijuana grower authorizing cultivation of not more than 2,000 marijuana plants

READ: How Michigan's potential marijuana legalization compares to other states

Timeframe: Colorado law, as an example

Colorado voters approved recreational marijuana legalization in their state in 2012, but it didn't officially become legal to sell it until January 2014.

Colorado voters passed their initiative on Nov. 6, 2012 and had to wait a month until a new state amendment went into effect on Dec. 6, 2012, making marijuana officially legal in Colorado.

However, as stated, businesses were not legally allowed to sell marijuana until Jan. 1, 2014.

That's the kind of timeframe we could be looking at in Michigan. But it all depends on the legislature.

In Colorado, the state legislature had to create laws for marijuana use, driving and traveling, specific youth laws, laws for home growing, and more. As would be the case in Michigan, Colorado allows municipalities to pass their own stricter marijuana laws.

To read more about marijuana laws in Colorado, go here.

