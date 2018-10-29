Roseville police push back on vote to legalize recreational marijuana

ROSEVILLE, Mich. - Next week Michigan voters will decide on three different ballot proposals.

The first proposal is regarding the legalization of recreational marijuana.

Law enforcement officials in Roseville held a news conference, urging residents to vote against the proposal.

The topic has a lot of people talking and voters have been discussing the issue for a while. A group of law enforcement officials, attorneys and politicians met Monday at The Fresh Start Ministries Church to voice their opinions.

Roseville Chief of Police James Berlin said he is against legalizing marijuana. He said legalization would cause more issues.

"You're going to have surplus marijuana from the grower. We're not going to get rid of the street level dealers, we're just going to change the marketing strategy from these folks," he said.

Paul Tylenda disagrees with the chief and believes people will accept marijuana just like alcohol.

“We have made alcohol a regular part of our society and we have allowed people to deal with it responsibility. If they can’t there are punishments. If they’re unable to do so on their own, there’s support,” said Tylenda.

Former police officer Howard Wooldrige stood outside the church with signs. He believes that marijuana should be legal, but wants the bigger picture addressed as well.

“Nobody really goes to jail for simple possession, but they try to make it bigger than an arrest," Wooldrige said.

