Short's Brewing teams up with medical marijuana company for infused edibles, beverages

DETROIT - A line of THC-infused edibles and drinks is coming from Short's Brewing and medical marijuana company Green Peak Innovations.

“Our partnership with Short’s involves creating marijuana-infused products that mimic the taste of the popular Short’s beers for people who enjoy them but without the alcohol,” said Jeff Radway, Green Peak CEO. "Some of our first products will include Soft Parade-flavored gummies and vape pens that taste like Huma Lupa Licious.”

The licensing agreement allows GPI to use Short's beer formulations to create any type of cannabis-infused product.

There will also be nonalcoholic infused beverages, such as cold brew coffee, sparkling waters, “mocktail” tonics, teas and lemonades.

Michigan law doesn't allow THC to be added to alcoholic beverages.

The Michigan-based companies said that, when the law allows, they will work to infuse Short's beers with CBD and/or THC.

The first edible products are expected to debut by the end of the year, with infused beverages following shortly after.

