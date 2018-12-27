SURVEY: Do you plan to grow marijuana in Michigan now that it's legal?

This won't take long.

We're looking for a better understanding of how ClickOnDetroit readers feel about growing marijuana now that it's legal to do so in Michigan.

Before taking the quick survey below, keep in mind:

According to the new Michigan law, a person who is at least 21 years old is allowed no more than 2.5 ounces of marijuana within his or her place of residence unless any excess marijuana is stored in a container or area equipped with locks "or other functioning security devices that restrict access to the contents of the container or area."

Legal adults in Michigan are allowed to grow up to 12 marijuana plants inside their residence. That's according to the proposal language that was approved.

Read more about growing marijuana under the new law here.

Take the survey here:

