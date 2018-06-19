This Detroit business is trying to revolutionize the experience of buying medical marijuana

DETROIT - A marijuana dispensary is typically perceived as a dark, underground type of business.

Utopia Gardens is trying to change that perception.

The Detroit medical marijuana dispensary is trying to change the experience of buying products in the city.

"The vibe I guess we would go for is clean, Detroit centric and motor centric," said Donnell Cravens, one of the managers.

"We wanted to create an environment where we would send anyone in our family to go and get medicine," Cravens said. "After going to several places and feeling somewhat uncomfortable, we felt Detroit deserved a better option."

Utopia Gardens is located on East Lafayette between East Grand Boulevard and Mt Elliott Street in Detroit.

Alex Atwell takes you inside the medical marijuana dispensary:

