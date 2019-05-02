2020 Election: Democratic presidential candidates visit Michigan

DETROIT - Several democratic presidential candidates will be in Metro Detroit over the next several days.

They'll be speaking at a conference presented by the National Organization of Black County Officials.

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker will speak Thursday and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar is set to speak Friday.

California Sen. Kamala Harris will speak on Saturday.

Meanwhile, we're getting a first look at a new Democratic candidate poll released by CNN.

It shows former Vice President Joe Biden ahead of the other declared candidates at 39 percent. The closest to Biden is Bernie Sanders at 14 percent.

CNN reports Biden is being powered by the base of the Democratic party.

Both Sen. Harris and Beto O'Rourke have seen their numbers drop 7 points.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren is now in third place with 8 percent.

