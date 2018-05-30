4 Minute Debate: Is the regional transit plan good for Metro Detroit?

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. - Is the new regional transit plan good for Southeast Michigan?

Local 4 held a four minute debate on the topic at the Mackinac Policy Conference, featuring Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel and Oakland County Treasurer Andy Meisner.

Hackel is opposed to the current regional transit plan. Meisner is on board - despite the fact that the leader of his county is very opposed to it.

Related: 4 Minute Debate: What will Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder's legacy be?

Watch the full four minute debate in the video player above.

VOTE: Who won the debate on regional transit?

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.