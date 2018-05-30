4 Minute Debate: What will Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder's legacy be?

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. - Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder is winding down his final year as the state's leader. What will his legacy be?

Local 4 held a four minute debate on the subject at the Mackinac Policy Conference, featuring Detroit News columnist Nolan Finley and WDET's Stephen Henderson.

Finley argued that Snyder's legacy will be the revitalization of the state's economy. Henderson said Snyder's legacy will be a tale of two cities: Detroit and Flint.

