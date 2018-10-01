Barack Obama endorses Gretchen Whitmer for Michigan governor

MICHIGAN - Former President Barack Obama endorsed Democratic candidate Gretchen Whitmer for Michigan governor Monday.

Whitmer is squaring off against Attorney General Bill Schuette, the Republican gubernatorial candidate.

"I'm proud to endorse Gretchen Whitmer because Michigan’s middle-class families need a governor who knows how to get things done,” said Obama. “Gretchen has spent her whole life getting real results for hardworking Michiganders, whether it was raising the minimum wage, or working to expand Medicaid through the Affordable Care Act to cover more than 680,000 people."

Whitmer is honored to have Obama's support.

“As President he fought every day to make sure hardworking Michiganders had access to quality, affordable health care and worked to rescue Michigan’s auto industry, which saved 1.5 million jobs,” said Whitmer.

President Donald Trump has endorsed Schuette in the governor's race.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.