Court tosses lawsuit claiming Michigan denied Detroit students a constitutional right to literacy

DETROIT - A lawsuit claiming the state of Michigan denied Detroit students a constitutional right to literacy was dismissed Friday.

The lawsuit, filed in 2016 on behalf of seven Detroit schoolchildren, claimed Gov. Rick Snyder and the state Board of Education denied them equal access to literacy education.

It was alleged that the students did not receive a "minimally adequate education" because of poor school conditions. The lawsuit also claimed the students were denied access to literacy because of their races.

The court ruled that the state is not required to provide access to a minimally adequate education. The suit was also dismissed on the basis that there were no examples suggesting the state intervened at schools with different racial makeups and treated the schools differently.

Read the full opinion below.

