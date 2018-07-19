Democratic candidates for Michigan governor debate tonight: 5 things to watch

Left to right: Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, Shri Thanedar, and Gretchen Whitmer

DETROIT - The Michigan primary is quickly approaching as the race for governor heats up.

The election will be held Tuesday, Aug. 7. The deadline to register to vote already has passed.

WDIV-Local 4 and the Michigan Democratic Party will host “Decision 2018: Democratic Gubernatorial Debate” with three Democratic candidates for Michigan Governor at 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 19.

The debate will originate from the WDIV-Local 4 studios in Downtown Detroit. The live event will air on WDIV-Local 4 and stream live on ClickOnDetroit.com.

After Michigan's Democratic gubernatorial candidates debate, join our post-debate show

Candidates participating are former executive director of the Detroit Department of Health and Wellness Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, entrepreneur Shri Thanedar, and former Minority Leader of the Michigan Senate Gretchen Whitmer. They will discuss their visions and strategies for the future of Michigan.

Here are five things to watch heading into the debate:

Can anyone fix the roads?

It's a question every Michigan politician has faced, especially in the last decade. It's no secret - Michigan has a problem with crumbling roads and bridges.

Over the years, ideas have come and gone, but nothing (pardon the pun) concrete has been done.

Does anyone on stage have a real answer to fixing Michigan's crumbling infrastructure?

Gun violence

Perhaps no topic offers a more glaring difference between the Democrats and Republicans: guns.

During the Republican debate, all candidates stated their support of the NRA and the idea to allow guns in public places, while Democratic candidates have expressed the opposite.

How do we keep our children safe in schools?

Healthcare

Abdul El-Sayed released his plan for single-payer health care, called "Michicare."

Gretchen Whitmer has supported Medicaid expansion and says she would work to restore funding to Planned Parenthood.

Shri Thanedar has said he opposes the repeal of the Affordable Care Act and says he support a single-payer system in Michigan.

Car insurance

Michigan has some of the highest auto insurance rates in the country. It's an issue that impacts every adult in the state.

How do we fix Michigan's auto insurance problem?

Michigan water battle

Between the Flint water crisis and the controversy surrounding Nestle's use of Michigan's fresh water, there's much to talk about with Michigan's water.

