Democratic debates in Detroit: Full schedule, lineup, how to watch, rules, moderators

DETROIT - The eyes of the political world will be on Detroit as democratic candidates for president take the stage for two nights of debates.

Here's everything you need to know about the Detroit debates:

When and where are the debates?

CNN is airing the Democratic National Committee-sanctioned debates live from the Fox Theatre in Detroit at 8 p.m. on July 30 and 31.

Which candidates will be on stage?

First night (July 30)

Marianne Williamson

John Delaney

John Hickenlooper

Tim Ryan

Steve Bullock

Amy Klobuchar

Beto O'Rourke

Pete Buttigieg

Elizabeth Warren

Bernie Sanders

Second night (July 31)

Jay Inslee

Kirsten Gillibrand

Tulsi Gabbard

Michael Bennet

Bill de Blasio

Cory Booker

Andrew Yang

Julián Castro

Kamala Harris

Joe Biden

How can you watch the Detroit debates?

The debate will air live on CNN and CNN streaming apps. You can also follow live coverage on Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit.com.

What are the debate rules?

Just like the first debates in Florida earlier this summer, there will be 20 candidates taking part, 10 on the first night and 10 on the second night. However, some of the rules have changed since the Miami debates in June -- here are the changes, according to CNN.

Who are the debate moderators?

CNN's Dana Bash, Don Lemon and Jake Tapper will serve together as the moderators for both debates.

