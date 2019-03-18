Democratic presidential candidates to campaign in Michigan today

DETROIT - Two Democratic presidential candidates will be campaigning in Michigan on Monday.

Beto O'Rourke, a businessman and former Texas congressman, is scheduled to make stops at Hometown Heroes Cafe in Center Line and Carpenter's Training Center in Ferndale Monday morning.

O'Rourke officially announced his candidacy for president Thursday through a video filmed in his hometown of El Paso, Texas.

U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-New York, will be in Auburn Hills Monday afternoon to tape a town hall forum. She is also expected to make an appearance with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer at a Fems for Dems event in Clawson. The event is being held at Three Cats Cafe.

On Friday, President Donald Trump announced he will be campaigning in Grand Rapids on March 28.

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Food Policy Action Education Fund Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.