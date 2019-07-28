Detroit prepares for Democratic presidential debates

DETROIT - The eyes of the political world will be on Detroit as Democratic candidates for president take the stage for two nights of debates.

Drive by Comerica Park and the Fox Theatre and you will see a tent city has sprung up, complete with a CNN set and portable floodlights.

Preperations are underway for the upcoming Democratic Presidential Debates in Detroit. There will be two nights of debates because there are so many candidates.

The debates will be broadcast live Tuesday and Wednesday from the Fox Theatre on Woodward Avenue.

Several candidates were in Detroit recently for the NAACP Convention at Cobo Center.

Bernie Sanders is one of the candidates already in town. He held a fundraising event Saturday night ahead of the debates.

Michigan is considered one of the key battleground states for the 2020 presidential election after President Donald Trump flipped the state in 2016 -- the first presidential election since 1988 where Michigan has had its 16 electoral votes go to the Republican Party.

Trump has made multiple campaign stops across the state. He was most recently in Grand Rapids on March 28.

The debate will air live on CNN and CNN streaming apps. You can also follow live coverage on Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit.com.

