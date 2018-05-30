Detroit Schools Superintendent Nikolai Vitti: 'We just need time'

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. - Detroit Schools Superintendent Nikolai Vitti spoke to Local 4 at the Mackinac Policy Conference on Wednesday afternoon.

Vitti said Detroit Public Schools hit almost all of its goals in year one. "I'm more excited about year two; you're going to see new curriculum, new training, new programs, more technology for teachers and students."

"I think next year we'll finally start seeing some incremental growth," Vitti said referring to student performance.

Vitti said education policy support is lacking in Michigan.

"A lot of the education reform over the last decade has been driven by ideology," Vitti said. "We've implemented policy without best practices."

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.