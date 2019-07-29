Detroit voters weigh in on what they're looking for ahead of Democratic presidential debates

DETROIT - The 2020 election is inspiring spirited discussions across the country ahead of the upcoming Democratic debates in Detroit.

Voters are paying close attention to what candidates are bringing to the table.

The Fox Theatre on Woodward Avenue will host the 20 Democratic hopefuls for two days of debates.

The youngest candidate in the debates, Pete Buttigieg, was fundraising Sunday at The Fillmore Detroit, just next door to the Fox Theatre. Bernie Sanders was fundraising in Detroit the day prior.

It remains to be seen if the Democratic presidential debates will sway undecided voters.

Michigan is considered one of the key battleground states for the 2020 presidential election after President Donald Trump flipped the state in 2016 -- the first presidential election since 1988 where Michigan's 16 electoral votes went to the Republican Party.

Local 4 is your home for debate coverage this week. The station will have live team coverage before and after the event with in-depth analysis and interviews with the candidates.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.