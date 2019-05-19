Donald Trump reacts to Michigan congressman's call for his impeachment

MICHIGAN - President Donald Trump fired back at U.S. Rep. Justin Amash, R-Mich., in an attack on social media Sunday morning.

The Twitter attack came only a day after Amash called for Trump's impeachment.

In the attack, Trump said he has never been a fan of the western Michigan-based congressmen.

On Saturday, Amash said Trump committed "impeachable conduct" and accused Attorney General William Barr of intentionally misleading the public in regard to the Mueller report.

Never a fan of @justinamash, a total lightweight who opposes me and some of our great Republican ideas and policies just for the sake of getting his name out there through controversy. If he actually read the biased Mueller Report, “composed” by 18 Angry Dems who hated Trump,.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 19, 2019

