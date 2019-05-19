Michigan Politics

Donald Trump reacts to Michigan congressman's call for his impeachment

Republican congressman said Trump committed impeachable conduct

By Natasha Dado

U.S. Rep. Justin Amash and president Donald Trump.

MICHIGAN - President Donald Trump fired back at U.S. Rep. Justin Amash, R-Mich., in an attack on social media Sunday morning.  

The Twitter attack came only a day after Amash called for Trump's impeachment.

In the attack, Trump said he has never been a fan of the western Michigan-based congressmen. 

On Saturday, Amash said Trump committed "impeachable conduct" and accused Attorney General William Barr of intentionally misleading the public in regard to the Mueller report. 

