Duggan endorses Dana Nessel for Michigan Attorney General

DETROIT - Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan announced Thursday he is endorsing Democratic candidate Dana Nessel for Michigan Attorney General.

Duggan cites Nessel's long history of service to the Detroit community as assistant prosecutor in Wayne County, criminal defense attorney and civil rights lawyer.

“Michigan families need an advocate for justice, which is why I'm so proud to support Dana Nessel for attorney general. As both a prosecutor and a defense attorney, Dana always fought for justice and what was right,” Duggan said. “It's past time for Michigan families to have someone on their side again as attorney general, which is why I'm going to do everything I can to elect Dana Nessel.”

Nessel is the Michigan Democratic Party’s endorsed candidate for attorney general. She’s earned the endorsement of a broad coalition of community leaders, elected officials, advocacy organizations and labor unions including the Democratic Attorneys General Association, the Michigan Democratic Party Black Caucus, the Michigan Association for Justice, the Michigan Education Association, Sierra Club Michigan Chapter and Planned Parenthood Advocates of Michigan.

“For too long, the Attorney General has turned away from the people of Detroit. Rather than intervening when corporate polluters ask to spew even more poison into their air, Bill Schuette made it easier for businesses to make money by harming people. He refused to take on the insurance companies that make it nearly impossible for the average Detroiter to own a car, and he has even said that Detroit’s school children don’t have a constitutional right to literacy,” Nessel said. “We wouldn’t stand for this in other communities, and I won’t stand for it here. When I’m Michigan Attorney General, I will fight for the rights of the people of Detroit, just like I have been my whole career.”

Nessel launched a campaign ad in November focused on sexual harassment in the workplace, telling voters they should vote for her because she won't harass anyone -- because she doesn't have a penis.

"So when you’re choosing Michigan’s next attorney general, ask yourself this: 'Who can you trust most not to show you their penis in a professional setting?'" Nessel asks. "Is it the candidate who doesn’t have a penis? I'd say so."

“I will not sexually harass my staff and I won’t tolerate in your workplace either. Won’t walk around in a half-open bathrobe," she said.

