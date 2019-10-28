Family of Congressman John Conyers Jr. reflects on his legacy

Former Michigan Rep. John Conyers Jr. has died at the age of 90, the Detroit Police Department confirmed Sunday.

The people who knew him best looked back on his legacy, what he did for them and for the people he served.

Conyers is known as a civil rights icon, but to his family, he's more than a pillar of the community.

John Conyers III and his mother, Monica Conyers, spoke candidly about their loved one outside their home Sunday night.

"We're going to miss him," Monica Conyers said of her husband. "This world will miss him. This world was happy to have him, and we're grateful fo the legacy that he has left here."

John Conyers Jr. served more than 50 years in Congress, representing Detroit and some surrounding communities, becoming the sixth-longest-serving member of Congress in U.S. history. He was the longest-serving African American member of Congress.

"He loved Detroit," Monica Conyers said. "He loved politics. He loved helping everyone."

Conrad Mallett is one of the people Conyers helped. Mallett remembers meeting him when he was 12 years old.

"I was awestruck to see this incredibly dapper, well-dressed articulate man come in," Mallett said.

Conyers told him he would give him a job one day, and he kept that promise.

"He was a powerful, powerful force in my life," Mallett said.

While those who worked closely with Conyers and knew him personally reflect back on his life, Monica Conyers wants everyone to remember what she considers his best qualities.

"His grace, his peacefulness, his ability to cross lines, Republicans or Democrats," Conyers said.

The family has not yet released details on a funeral service.

