Former Michigan state Rep. Todd Courser sentenced

LANSING, Mich. - Former Michigan State Representative Todd Courser was sentenced Monday by Lapeer County Circuit Court Judge Nick Holowka to 12 months of probation and ordered to pay a $500 fine, $500 in court costs, $50 in state fees and $75 toward the state's crime victims fund. His terms of probation included 45 days in the county jail.

He may perform 90 hours community service in lieu of 15 days of incarceration. The remaining 30 days in jail will be held in abeyance until the end of his probation and will be excused if he successfully completes probation.

"Today's sentence closes a case that has had a long and torturous history and reinforces that public officials will not be permitted to wield their power to cause harm to our state or its residents. Todd Courser was wise to accept his sentence today and acknowledge responsibility for his actions," said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.