Friends, colleagues react to death of longtime Michigan Congressman John Conyers Jr.

Former Michigan Congressman John Conyers Jr. has died at the age of 90, the Detroit Police Department confirmed Sunday.

READ: Longtime Michigan Congressman John Conyers Jr. dies at 90

Conyers served more than 50 years in Congress, representing Detroit and some surrounding communities, becoming the sixth-longest serving member of Congress in U.S. history. He was the longest-serving African American member of Congress.

Lawmakers issued the following statements remembering Conyers:

I was deeply saddened by the passing of Congressman John Conyers today.

One of my most special memories was spending time with him at Gordon Park on 12th Street and Clairmount on the 50th anniversary of the violence of 1967 as he recounted the story of his courageous efforts to calm the angry crowds. He has fought for a better Detroit for more than half a century.

From co-founding the Congressional Black Caucus to leading the fight in Congress to enshrine Martin Luther King’s birthday as a national holiday, John Conyers’ impact on our city and nation will never be forgotten.

My sympathies go out to the entire Conyers family.

-- Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan

John Conyers was a civil rights champion who served Michigan and the people of Detroit for decades. He began his career working for John Dingell, before running for Congress himself and they both believed in justice and equality for all.

John Conyers spent his life championing those causes. The fights John Conyers fought will be remembered for generations. I am deeply saddened by his passing. May God bring his family comfort during this difficult time.

-- Rep. Debbie Dingell

Congressman John Conyers was a lifelong Detroiter who was deeply committed to the city and to those he represented. His impact on our state, whether by spearheading reforms in criminal justice and voting rights in Congress or through his lifetime of civil rights activism, will not be forgotten.

I extend my deepest condolences to Congressman Conyers’ family for their loss.

-- Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Our Congressman forever, John Conyers, Jr. He never once wavered in fighting for jobs, justice and peace. We always knew where he stood on issues of equality and civil rights in the fight for the people. Thank you, Congressman Conyers for fighting for us for over 50 years.

-- Rep. Rashida Tlaib

Sad to hear of the passing of former Congressman John Conyers. He worked with us on many civil rights cases as Chair of the House Judiciary Committee and helped lead the fight for the Martin Luther King Holiday. May he Rest In Peace and power.

-- Rev. Al Sharpton

I am more than saddened by the loss of such a dear friend, colleague, and political pioneer. John Conyers, Jr. spent a lifetime in public service, leading the charge on civil rights, social justice and equality for people of color in America. His life and legacy will continue to impact many generations to come. I extend my sincere condolences to his wife Monica, his sons John Conyers, III and Carl, and the rest of the Conyers’ family.

-- Rep. Brenda Lawrence

With heavy hearts we mourn the loss of a civil rights champion who unapologetically stood up for what he believed was right. The fight for equality and civil rights in this country is never ending, and few fought as hard or as successfully as Congressman John Conyers. We owe much of the progress made in the modern civil rights movement to Congressman Conyers. He left an indelible mark on Detroit and this country, and his leadership will not be forgotten.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Conyers family and all who mourn this tremendous loss.

-- Wayne County Executive Warren C. Evans

Congressman John Conyers spent his entire life working for the people of Michigan. From serving in our armed forces, to leading the fight for civil rights and representing Detroit in Congress for more than 50 years, John was consistently at the forefront of the critical issues impacting families.

Throughout his lifetime of service, he never lost sight of the people he represented.

My thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

-- Sen. Debbie Stabenow

John Conyers was a fighter for civil rights who served the people of Detroit in Congress for over 50 years.

As a founding member of the Congressional Black Caucus, John Conyers rose to become the longest-serving African American in Congress and Dean of the U.S. House of Representatives. Throughout his life, John Conyers helped to advance many important causes, including expanding voting rights and equal rights for all Americans.

Jennifer and I extend our condolences to John's family during this difficult time.

-- Rep. Dan Kildee

From being in Selma, Alabama, on Freedom Day during the Civil Rights Movement -- to co-founding the Congressional Black Caucus, chairing the House Judiciary Committee and becoming Dean of the House of Representatives -- Congressman Conyers dedicated his life to fighting for civil rights.

While serving in Congress with him, I saw firsthand his dedication and passion for his beloved City of Detroit and the Congressional district he represented. Colleen and I send our sympathies to the Conyers family during this time.

-- Sen. Gary Peters

John Conyers fought with vigor and empathy for people who were left out and left behind, but truly was fighting for civil rights and civil liberties for all of us. My deepest sympathy to the Conyers family who are so much a part of the fabric of Detroit.

-- Former Sen. Carl Levin

John Conyers lived to serve Detroit, his community and his country, and in doing so, helped to build a better world around him. His commitment to social justice, economic opportunity, and the empowerment of his people created immediate change for the better and opened the doors of progress for generations to come.

He both witnessed and made history and set the stage for others to do the same. Korean War veteran, first Black Democratic leader on the House Judiciary Committee, co-sponsor of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday Act, co-founder of the Congressional Black Caucus, and longest-serving African-American member of Congress — he will be missed by more people than he could have ever possibly known, but John Conyers’ work will continue through our hands, and his legacy will live on forever.

-- Michigan Democratic Party



Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.