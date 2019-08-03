Funeral arrangements for Oakland County Executive L. Brooks Patterson released

PONTIAC, Mich. - Oakland County Executive L. Brooks Patterson died Saturday morning of pancreatic cancer at the age of 80.

Officials with Oakland County released information on Patterson's visitation and funeral arrangements.

Patterson's public viewing will be Tuesday from 1-7 p.m. at the Conference Center of the L. Brooks Patterson Building at 2100 Pontiac Lake Road.

The visitation will be Aug. 14 from 3-8 p.m. and Aug. 15 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Woodside Bible Church at 6600 Rochester Road, between Square Lake Road and South Boulevard.

The funeral will be Aug. 15 at 1:30 p.m. at the Woodside Bible Church.

The viewing, visitation and funeral will be open to the public, but a burial with full military honors will be private.

