GOP-led Michigan Legislature rejects Whitmer's environmental order in rare move

LANSING, Mich. - The Republican-led Michigan Senate has rejected Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s order to restructure the state environmental department — the first time lawmakers have outright blocked a governor’s move in more than 40 years.

The chamber voted 22-16 Thursday, more than a week after the GOP-controlled House voted.

Republicans oppose portions of the order that would abolish new oversight panels that were given a regulatory role under 2018 laws and create a new office to investigate “environmental justice” complaints. Whitmer says the commissions add too much bureaucracy to environmental rule-making and permitting. Democrats and environmentalist also contend they give businesses too much sway.

Republicans counter that the panels have not had a chance to get going, and they give landowners, farmers and businesses an “equal footing” with overzealous regulators.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.