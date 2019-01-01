Gretchen Whitmer sworn in as 49th governor of Michigan

LANSING, Mich. - Democrat Gretchen Whitmer took the oath of office Tuesday morning after being elected as Michigan's 49th governor.

Whitmer's running mate, Garlin Gilchrist II, was sworn-in as Lieutenant Governor.

Garlin Gilchrist II at his ceremony to be sworn in as lieutenant governor on Jan. 1, 2019. (WDIV)

Whitmer defeated Republican challenger Bill Schuette in the November election, winning by a 10-point margin. She previously beat former Detroit health director Dr. Abdul El-Sayed and chemical-testing entrepreneur Shri Thanedar, in the primary election back in August.

Whitmer, 47, was first elected to the Michigan State Senate in 2006 after serving in the Michigan House from 2000 to 2006. She was picked to be the Senate Democratic Leader in 2010.

Whitmer grew up near East Lansing before attending Michigan State University in 1993.

Gretchen Whitmer being sworn in as Michigan's 49th governor on Jan. 1, 2019. (WDIV)

