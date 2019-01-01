Gretchen Whitmer to be sworn in as 49th Governor of Michigan

DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 06: Gov.-elect Gretchen Whitmer speaks at a Democratic election-night party on November 6, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. Whitmer defeated Republican Bill Schuette to replace outgoing Republican Gov. Rick Snyder. (Photo by…

LANSING, Mich. - Democrat Gretchen Whitmer will take the oath of office on Tuesday morning to Michigan's 49th Governor.

Whitmer's running mate, Garlin Gilchrist II, will be sworn-in as Lieutenant Governor.

Watch the inauguration swearing-in event starting at 10:30 a.m. right here on ClickOnDetroit.

Whitmer defeated Republican challenger Bill Schuette in the November election, winning by a 10-point margin. She previously beat former Detroit health director Dr. Abdul El-Sayed and chemical-testing entrepreneur Shri Thanedar, in the primary election back in August.

Whitmer, 47, was first elected to the Michigan State Senate in 2006 after serving in the Michigan House from 2000 to 2006. She was picked to be the Senate Democratic Leader in 2010.

Whitmer grew up near East Lansing, before attending Michigan State University in 1993.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.