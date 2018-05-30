In the age of Trump, Michigan nonprofits are trying to keep up

Traditionally speaking, the nonprofit world is an under-staffed, over-worked, under-paid and under-appreciated industry.

Now, imagine the workload doubling - or tripling. That's what Michigan nonprofits - and nonprofits around the country are dealing with -- thanks to President Donald Trump.

In just one weekend in 2017, the ACLU raised $24.1 million after the Trump administration signed their first travel ban law. In a normal year, the group makes about $4 million in online donations. In one weekend, it raised six times as much money.

Nonprofits across the board are seeing a surge in funding, membership and engagement in the Trump era.

ACCESS, Arab Community Center for Economic and Social Services, is the largest Arab-America nonprofit in the country, founded in Dearborn more than 46 years ago. It's been a busy two years for the organization. The organization is bipartisan.

We talked with ACCESS Executive Director Hassan Jaber at the Mackinac Policy Conference. Watch the full interview in the video player above.

