John Boehner in Michigan: 'There is no Republican Party. There's a Trump party'

Devin Scillian speaks with John Boehner at the Mackinac Policy Conference on May 31, 2018. (WDIV)

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. - Former Speaker of the House John Boehner delivered a keynote address and was joined by Devin Scillian during the 2018 Mackinac Policy Conference on Thursday morning.

Boehner spoke on several topics, including his new stance on cannabis, life after retiring from Congress, the Trump administration, working with President Obama and meeting Pope Francis.

Local 4's Devin Scillian brought Boehner a Bloody Mary to begin their discussion on the Mackinac stage.

"There is no Republican Party. There’s a Trump party. The Republican party is taking a nap somewhere," Boehner said during his remarks. "If you peel away the noise and the tweets, the things that he's doing are really good things."

Boehner noted that the proudest moment of his tenure was spending time with the Pope. His biggest disappointment was President Obama walking away from their debt reduction plan in 2011.

"Big things happen and last when the fingerprints of both parties are on them," Boehner said.

Boehner said he went to congress to do something for his country.

"Our constitution minimizes great swings in the movement of our government by design. So you learn you've got to stay at it, stay at it, stay at it. You also need good people to work with."

Here's the full streaming agenda for the 2018 conference.

