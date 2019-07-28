Journalists weigh in on upcoming democratic presidential debates in Detroit

DETROIT - This week Detroit will take center stage in the race for the White House.

Twenty democratic candidates for president will be at Detroit's Fox Theatre for two nights of debates. The debates are being held Tuesday and Wednesday.

Journalist Chastity Pratt of Bridge Magazine and Nolan Finley, editorial page editor of the Detroit News, appeared on Local 4 News Sunday morning to discuss the upcoming debates. You can watch the full segment in the video above.

Some candidates are already in town including Bernie Sanders, who held a fundraiser downtown Saturday night.

