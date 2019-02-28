LIVE STREAM: 2019 Detroit Policy Conference

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will address attendees at the 2019 Detroit Policy Conference.

Whitmer, Michigan’s 49th governor, will share how her priorities of closing the skills gap, investing in infrastructure and strengthening good government will benefit business and individuals in the Detroit region.

The Detroit Policy Conference is Thursday, Feb. 28 from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Agenda notes:

10:05 a.m.: Barry Matherly, President and CEO, Detroit Regional Partnership

10:20 am..: Garlin Gilchrist II, Lieutenant Governor, State of Michigan

10:55 a.m.: The Future of Mobility: A Service to All Detroiters

12:50 p.m.: Detroit Civility Project

1:40 p.m.: Gretchen Whitmer, Governor, State of Michigan

2:15 p.m.: 2020 Census with Mayor Mike Duggan

Full agenda here. Watch the conference below:

