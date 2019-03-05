LIVE STREAM: Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan delivers 2019 State of the City address

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, participates in a discussion with Jamie Dimon, chairman and CEO of JPMorgan Chase & Co., on Detroit's economic recovery on April 5, 2016 in Washington, DC. JPMorgan Chase announced they will make a five-year, $125…

Mayor Mike Duggan is expected to highlight city achievements and future plans during Detroit’s annual State of the City Address.

The event is scheduled Tuesday evening at East English Village Preparatory Academy. Attendance is by invitation only.

You can watch the speech at 7 p.m. on Local 4 or right here on ClickOnDetroit.com.

During last year’s address, Duggan proposed a unified school bus system that would transport students from charter schools and the Detroit school district. The speech also focused on efforts to combat crime and a plan to have every abandoned home in the city demolished, renovated or boarded by 2020.

Watch Duggan's 2018 speech below:

