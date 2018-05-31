Michigan Politics

LIVE STREAM: Duggan, Mays, Vitti, Schlissel speak on future of education in Detroit

Panel to discuss Detroit education at Mackinac Policy Conference

By Ken Haddad



MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. - Michigan's biggest annual political event, the Mackinac Policy Conference, kicked off on the island on May 30, 2018.

On Thursday, May 31, Detroit and Michigan education leaders will speak on a panel about Detroit's education, titled "Detroit's New Era of Collaboration on Education." It's scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.

Speaking on the panel:

  • Mike Duggan, Mayor, City of Detroit
  • Sonya Mays, President and CEO, Develop Detroit Inc.; Treasurer, Board of Education, Detroit Public Schools Community District
  • Mark Schlissel, President, University of Michigan
  • Nikolai Vitti, Superintendent, Detroit Public Schools Community District



Watch the Detroit education panel from Mackinac below:

