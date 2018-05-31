LIVE STREAM: Duggan, Mays, Vitti, Schlissel speak on future of education in Detroit

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, participates in a discussion with Jamie Dimon, chairman and CEO of JPMorgan Chase & Co., on Detroit's economic recovery on April 5, 2016 in Washington, DC. JPMorgan Chase announced they will make a five-year, $125…

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. - Michigan's biggest annual political event, the Mackinac Policy Conference, kicked off on the island on May 30, 2018.

On Thursday, May 31, Detroit and Michigan education leaders will speak on a panel about Detroit's education, titled "Detroit's New Era of Collaboration on Education." It's scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.

Speaking on the panel:

Mike Duggan, Mayor, City of Detroit

Sonya Mays, President and CEO, Develop Detroit Inc.; Treasurer, Board of Education, Detroit Public Schools Community District

Mark Schlissel, President, University of Michigan

Nikolai Vitti, Superintendent, Detroit Public Schools Community District

Here's the full streaming agenda for the 2018 conference.

Watch the Detroit education panel from Mackinac below:

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.