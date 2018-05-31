LIVE STREAM: Duggan, Mays, Vitti, Schlissel speak on future of education in Detroit

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. - Michigan's biggest annual political event, the Mackinac Policy Conference, kicked off on the island on May 30, 2018.
On Thursday, May 31, Detroit and Michigan education leaders will speak on a panel about Detroit's education, titled "Detroit's New Era of Collaboration on Education." It's scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.
Speaking on the panel:
- Mike Duggan, Mayor, City of Detroit
- Sonya Mays, President and CEO, Develop Detroit Inc.; Treasurer, Board of Education, Detroit Public Schools Community District
- Mark Schlissel, President, University of Michigan
- Nikolai Vitti, Superintendent, Detroit Public Schools Community District
Here's the full streaming agenda for the 2018 conference.
Watch the Detroit education panel from Mackinac below:
