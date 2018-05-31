LIVE STREAM: Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder speaks at 2018 Mackinac Policy Conference

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. - Michigan's biggest annual political event, the Mackinac Policy Conference, kicked off on the island on May 30, 2018.

On Thursday, May 31, Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder will address the Mackinac Policy Conference for the final time as governor.

Gov. Snyder will be interviewed by Sandy Baruah, President and CEO of the Detroit Regional Chamber.

The event is scheduled to begin at 3:15 p.m. Here's the full streaming agenda for the 2018 conference.

Watch the Gov. Rick Snyder's remarks at Mackinac below:

