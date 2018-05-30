LIVE STREAM: Panel on opioid crisis in Michigan at Mackinac Policy Conference

As the opioid epidemic has skyrocketed in the United States, a rise in the number of drug overdose deaths has contributed to a rise in organ transplants, made possible by overdose-death donors, across the country.

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. - Michigan's biggest annual political event, the Mackinac Policy Conference, kicked off on the island on May 30, 2018.

On Wednesday, May 30, the conference will host a panel on opioid addictions in the Michigan workplace. It begins at 1:50 p.m.

"The misuse of prescription opioids and other synthetic drugs has surged in the last decade. As a result, employers are increasingly concerned about the rampant availability of these drugs and the impact on employee productivity, talent availability, absenteeism and overall health care cost. This panel will explore the opioid crisis in Michigan and the steps businesses can take to mitigate the effect on employees through policies and programs."

Related: Report details hardest hit Michigan areas for opioid use, drug overdoses

Speaking on the panel:

Bud Denker, President, Penske Corp.

Dan Loepp, President and CEO, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan

Jenny Love, Health Management Director, Southeast Region, Gallagher Benefit Services

Barbara McQuade, Former U.S. Attorney, Eastern District of Michigan; Legal Analyst, MSNBC; Professor From Practice, University of Michigan Law School

Moderator: Carol Cain, Senior Producer and Host, CBS 62 “Michigan Matters”; Columnist, Detroit Free Press

Here's the full streaming agenda for the 2018 conference.

Watch the opioid panel from Mackinac at 1:50 p.m.:

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.