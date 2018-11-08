Macomb County, won by Trump in 2016, swings back to Michigan Democrats in key races

DETROIT - Macomb County was seen by many as one of the key counties in President Donald Trump's election victory in 2016.

Trump won the district, which has flipped from blue to red on occasions, by 11-points, which was a surprise to many election experts. Trump won the state of Michigan in the 2016 Presidential Election.

Macomb County is hard to read. Going back to previous elections, Macomb County is all over the place.

For instance, in 2014, Republican Rick Snyder won re-election by a nearly 10-point margin. At the same time, Democrat Gary Peters won a U.S. Senate seat with a 12-point margin in Macomb.

In 2012, Barack Obama carried Macomb County by a four-point margin over Republican Mitt Romney.

All eyes were on Macomb County after Trump's big red victory in a state that had been blue for years. In the 2018 midterm election, Democrats made a Macomb County comeback.

In the Michigan's governor's race between Democrat Gretchen Whitmer and Republican Bill Schuette, Whitmer carried Macomb County by about four points.

In the U.S. Senate race between Debbie Stabenow and John James, Stabenow carried Macomb County by two points.

These are tight wins for Democrats in a county Trump won by double-digits just two years prior.

Macomb County also approved Proposal 1, to legalize recreational marijuana in Michigan.

