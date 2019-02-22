Michigan bill would allow sale of alcohol after 2 a.m. with local approval

A bill proposed in the Michigan House would allow bars and restaurants to sell alcohol after 2 a.m., with local approval.

State Rep. Ryan Berman of Commerce Township introduced the bill this week to amend the Michigan liquor code.

Under Berman’s plan, local governments will be given the option to allow community businesses the ability to sell alcohol between the hours of 2 a.m. and 4 a.m.

“We are simply giving local municipalities the option to allow alcohol permits for establishments desiring to extend their hours of operation,” said Berman, who serves as the majority vice chair of the House Regulatory Reform Committee.

“It’s an optional program. By no means do communities have to act in accordance with this proposal and grant businesses extended hours. It’s strictly up to local officials on how they wish to regulate alcohol sales within their borders.”

House Bill 4213 now moves to the House Regulatory Reform Committee for further consideration.

Currently, state law prohibits alcohol sales between 2 a.m. and 7 a.m.

