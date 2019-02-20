Michigan bill would classify 17-year-olds as juveniles, not adults, in criminal cases

LANSING, Mich. - A new bill proposed in the Michigan Senate this week would classify 17-year-old offenders as juveniles, instead of adults, for criminal cases.

State Sen. Sylvia Santana (D-Detroit) introduced a package of bills on Wednesday. Under current Michigan law, 17-year-olds are automatically prosecuted as adults if they get in trouble with the law, even for non-violent offenses.

“Seventeen-year-olds aren’t old enough to purchase cigarettes, lottery tickets, vote or serve in the military, but yet we have a law that states they’re old enough to be tried as an adult in the courtroom,” Sen. Santana said. “It isn’t right, and we’re denying our troubled youth an opportunity to reform themselves and do better.”

Sen. Santana’s legislation, Senate Bills 92, 95, and 102 would amend the:

Code of Criminal Procedure by changing the eligibility for placement under the Holmes Youthful Trainee Act by limiting it to individuals who committed a crime on or after their eighteenth birthday (instead of seventeenth), but before they turn 24;

Juvenile Diversion Act by defining a “minor” to be an individual less than 18 years of age and require that the record of a minor be destroyed within 28 days after the minor reaches 18 (rather than 17); and,

Social Welfare Act to create the Raise the Age fund within the State Treasury.

Michigan, Missouri, Texas, Georgia and Wisconsin are states that still automatically charge someone who is 17-years-old as adults, regardless of the crime.

The bills have been referred to the Senate Judiciary and Public Safety Committee.

